Cape Cod potato chips factory in Hyannis shutting down

HYANNIS, Mass. — The Cape Cod potato chips factory in Hyannis will cease operations in April, the Campbell’s Company announced Thursday.

Campbell’s says the decision to consolidate its potato chip production is part of an “ongoing effort to transform its snacks supply chain network.”

The iconic New England chips were founded in Hyannis in 1980. The popular snack will continue to be produced at existing Campbell’s Snacks plants in the U.S.

Campbell’s noted that the Hyannis plant produces only 4% of the total annual volume of Cape Cod chips and that the closure will impact the roles of 49 employees.

Elizabeth Duggan, President of Campbell’s Snacks, called the decision to shutter the factory “difficult.”

“This difficult decision reflects a careful assessment of our business needs to strengthen our operations and position our Snacks business for long-term growth. We are deeply grateful to our team and are committed to providing support and assistance during these changes,” Duggan said in a statement. “We will maintain a community presence by honoring the brand’s heritage and continuing local investment to support the next generation of food innovators on Cape Cod.”

Employees impacted by the plant’s closure will receive separation benefits, job placement support, and guidance on how to access state assistance programs.

