Cape Cod police searching for suspect in violent road rage attack

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Police on Cape Cod are turning to the public for help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with a violent road rage attack last week.

The Barnstable Police Department says the serious assault occurred in the village of Centerville on the night of Sept. 9, with the incident originating on Fuller Road and extending to Marie-Ann Terrace.

A 74‑year‑old Barnstable resident suffered significant injuries and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his early 30s, about 6 feet tall with a stocky build.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a new, dark-colored Volkswagen SUV with an illuminated “VW” emblem on the front grille. Police noted a second person could have been in the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen driving toward Fuller Road after the assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Eric Rogorzenski at 317@barnstablepolice.gov or 774‑499‑3317.

You can also submit anonymous tips at tips@barnstablepolice.gov.

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