Cape Cod braces for impacts of Hurricane Lee

FALMOUTH, Mass. — At the Falmouth Harbor Town Dock, it’s been a busy day.

With Hurricane Lee getting closer to Cape Cod, boat owners like Keith DeBettencourt are not taking chances.

It’s time for him to get his vessel, Rocket Man, on high ground.

“I just remember, years ago, Hurricane Bob, boats just washed up on shore, jetties and beaches and everything like that, better to be safe than sorry,” DeBettencourt said.

Across Falmouth Harbor, at MacDougalls Cape Cod Marine Service, they are trying to get as many boats out of the water as they can.

Jason Moniz is the Marina’s Director of Operations.

He and his crew have been busy for days, fulfilling the needs of boat owners who want their boats out of the water.

He tells me, tropical storm or hurricane, storms the size of Lee can have a huge impact

“It can get pretty hairy,” Moniz said. “Lines start stretching out a lot, boats start loosening up. It only takes one to break free and start bouncing around and causing a lot of damage.”

Meanwhile in Bourne, at Kingman Yacht Center, they’ve been preparing for Lee for days.

They’ve already taken dozens of boats out of the water.

They are not taking any chances.

“To those people who say it’s not going to be a hurricane, it’s just going to be a tropical storm, I invite you to stick your head out of your car window and 70 miles an hour and tell me what you think at that point,” Kingman Yacht Center owner Scott Zane said.

