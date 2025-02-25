Canton man charged with 5th OUI after crashing into Boston police cruiser, DA says

BOSTON — A Canton man will face his fifth drunk driving charge after allegedly crashing into a Boston police cruiser over the weekend, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Thomas Apprille, 57, was charged in West Roxbury court Monday with operating under the influence-liquor, 4th or greater offense and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Boston police officers responded to a crash involving an officer’s cruiser just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday night . Police say Apprille’s white Dodge Ram had crashed into a light pole with major front-end damage and the front wheels caved in. The involved Boston police cruiser has passenger side damage and front-end damage. Airbags in both vehicles deployed.

Police say the officer driving the cruiser and his partner were responding to a call with their lights and sirens activated when Apprille’s truck collided with the passenger side.

The responding officers say they saw Apprille throw a can of beer over the top of the truck as they walked up to the crashed truck.

Police say Apprille’s license had been suspended.

Apprille was convicted of three OUI offenses in the 1990s and numerous operating with suspended license charges in subsequent years. He was charged with a fourth OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in 2007 but was convicted only on the negligence charge, according to the DA Hayden.

Both police officers and Apprille were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation.

“The disregard for safety here is inexcusable. Not only did this person’s conduct put himself and Boston police officers—and frankly, every other motorist in the vicinity—in danger; it also took away police resources and presence from another incident,” Hayden said.

Judge John McDonald set Apprille’s bail at $4,000 and ordered him to remain alcohol-free. McDonald also ordered the Canton man to be fitted with a SCRAM device, a wireless unit to monitor alcohol intake and to test daily if he posts bail.

Apprille is due back in court on April 16 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

