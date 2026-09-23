Cannoli before takeoff? Mike’s Pastry opens at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Mike’s Pastry has landed at Logan Airport. The iconic North End bakery held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of its newest location.

The bakery is located in Terminal C and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mike's Pastry Baked goods inside a display case.

“We’re thrilled to bring iconic North End favorite Mike’s Pastry to Boston Logan, giving visitors even more of Boston’s flavors,” said Rich Davey, CEO of Massport.

The new location features signature favorites alongside a selection of grab-and-go items. The menu also includes a full espresso bar.

Travelers can also get their hands on Mike’s legendary cannoli, filled to order.

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