QUINCY, Mass. — A cannabis drive-thru will reopen in Quincy on Monday, marking the first time the service has been available in the city since the pandemic.

Elysian Cannabis on Quincy Avenue will reopen its drive-through window at 9 a.m., six days after the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission voted unanimously to allow compliant retailers to offer drive-through sales.

Elysian Cannabis is the first retailer to receive approval from the commission.

Customers using the drive-through will be required to show their ID twice, just as they would when going inside the store.

Everyone in the vehicle must also be at least 21 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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