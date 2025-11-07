The most expensive neighborhoods in Boston

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Boston metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Financial District (Boston, MA)

Median sale price

: $4,195,000 |

Median days on market

: 7 days

240 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02110

- List price: $2,275,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,285

- See 240 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02110 on Redfin.com

240 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02110

- List price: $3,060,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,667

- See 240 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02110 on Redfin.com

240 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02110

- List price: $1,750,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900

- See 240 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02110 on Redfin.com

240 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02110

- List price: $2,660,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,390

- See 240 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02110 on Redfin.com

#2. Idylwide (Lexington, MA)

Median sale price

: $2,900,000 |

Median days on market

: 21 days

127 Shade St, Lexington, MA 02421

- List price: $2,775,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,781

- See 127 Shade St, Lexington, MA 02421 on Redfin.com

21 Valleyfield St, Lexington, MA 02421

- List price: $2,269,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,838

- See 21 Valleyfield St, Lexington, MA 02421 on Redfin.com

70 Valleyfield St, Lexington, MA 02421

- List price: $2,649,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,970

- See 70 Valleyfield St, Lexington, MA 02421 on Redfin.com

#3. West Cambridge / Huron Village (Cambridge, MA)

Median sale price

: $2,564,925 |

Median days on market

: 23 days

108 Grozier Rd, Cambridge, MA 02138

- List price: $2,500,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,239

- See 108 Grozier Rd, Cambridge, MA 02138 on Redfin.com

15 Hubbard Park Rd, Cambridge, MA 02138

- List price: $8,450,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 6,360

- See 15 Hubbard Park Rd, Cambridge, MA 02138 on Redfin.com

318 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138

- List price: $1,299,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,971

- See 318 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138 on Redfin.com

975 Memorial Dr, Cambridge, MA 02138

- List price: $7,200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,170

- See 975 Memorial Dr, Cambridge, MA 02138 on Redfin.com

#4. Countryside (Lexington, MA)

Median sale price

: $2,555,000 |

Median days on market

: 21 days

18 Blueberry Ln, Lexington, MA 02420

- List price: $3,995,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,705

- See 18 Blueberry Ln, Lexington, MA 02420 on Redfin.com

22 Bryant Rd, Lexington, MA 02420

- List price: $2,649,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,374

- See 22 Bryant Rd, Lexington, MA 02420 on Redfin.com

22 Tyler Rd, Lexington, MA 02420

- List price: $3,650,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,531

- See 22 Tyler Rd, Lexington, MA 02420 on Redfin.com

71 Webb St, Lexington, MA 02420

- List price: $3,695,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,634

- See 71 Webb St, Lexington, MA 02420 on Redfin.com

#5. Cliff Estates (Wellesley, MA)

Median sale price

: $2,500,000 |

Median days on market

: 17 days

18 Sprague Rd, Wellesley, MA 02481

- List price: $4,695,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,962

- See 18 Sprague Rd, Wellesley, MA 02481 on Redfin.com

209 Bristol Rd, Wellesley, MA 02481

- List price: $3,495,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,424

- See 209 Bristol Rd, Wellesley, MA 02481 on Redfin.com

42 Edmunds Rd, Wellesley, MA 02481

- List price: $2,995,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,806

- See 42 Edmunds Rd, Wellesley, MA 02481 on Redfin.com

99 Old Colony Rd, Wellesley, MA 02481

- List price: $5,850,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 7,287

- See 99 Old Colony Rd, Wellesley, MA 02481 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.