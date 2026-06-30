World Cup watch parties draw crowds in Cambridge ahead of dangerous heat

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Hundreds gather for outdoor watch party as doctors begin to issue warnings ahead of the heat wave.

The World Cup has made its way to Cambridge and the city-wide watch parties have fans cheering for their favorite teams, outside.

Hosting in iconic public spaces across the city, the watch parties are open to the public and free for all to enjoy.

Local leaders coming together with various businesses to provide food and activities for families as they watch the matches.

“Huge props to the city of Cambridge, the East Cambridge business association and lots of other folks coming together to put on this amazing event. Look how fun it is! Marieke Van Damme said.

Monday’s match, ending with a huge upset. Fans realizing in real time, they actually prefer to watch outside.

“This is the best way to watch a game! My husband is currently at the game, so my daughter and I are watching it here in Cambridge,” Van Damme added.

More than half of Donnely field was filled with fans doing the same.

“There’s just a lot of energy you can shout as loud as you want you don’t have to buy drinks and nurse a beer for an hour and a half which is cool and then you get a lot of kids too which is great!” Diana Hunt explained.

One family with direct ties to Germany, happened to be visiting the Boston area at the same time Germany was playing here.

“We have a lot of family in Germany, so we go there a lot, so we feel really connected to the country,” Nicolai Roeding said

“Well, when Germany plays like this you have got be there so by chance be happened to be in the same town at the same time,” his father, Cyriac Roeding, said.

However, watching outdoors comes with the elements and with a heat wave on the way, doctors warn that these are temperatures everyone must take seriously.

“It’s going to be hot, so you need to take frequent breaks regardless of when it is, drink a lot of water, keep hydrated, alcohol can dehydrate us, caffeine and coffee can dehydrate us, so water is the best thing to keep hydrated. Use protection from the sun as much as you can. If you have to be outside, wear a hat, use an umbrella, try to find shade under trees or a patio or something like that,” Dr. Nadine Youssef, an Emergency Medicine Physician at Tufts Medical Center, explained.

If people aren’t prepared enough, she says the consequences can be extreme.

“If you get very dehydrated you can get heat stroke which is very serious it can affect your brain, it can affect your muscles, it can affect your kidneys if you get very dehydrated so if you notice that you’re thirsty or not urinating as often that means you’re already behind so you have to get inside,” she added.

While the city provided a water filling station to keep everyone hydrated, fans are already heeding the warnings about the heat on the way.

“Water. Drink plenty of water mainly,” Pragya Thikey said.

“Shade. Shade is probably going to be really important,” another fan added.

The next watch party, is July 9 at Cambridge Crossing on Jacobs Street for the Quarterfinals at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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