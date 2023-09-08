Cambridge teen dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash

A Cambridge teen has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Cambridge in August.

Jaden McDaniels, 16, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was a passenger on collided with a Toyota RAV4 at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Putnam Avenue around 8:47 p.m. on August 28, according to Cambridge Police.

McDaniels and the driver of the motorcycle were transported to Beth Israel Hospital after first aid efforts were made on-scene by residents, Cambridge Fire, EMTs and police officers, police say. McDaniels was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The operator of the motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Toyota RAV4 was turning left onto Pleasant Street and collided with the motorcycle as it sped through a stop sign. The driver of the RAV4 and their passengers remained on scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash is still under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Cambridge Police and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group