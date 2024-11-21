Cambridge roadway reopened following multi-car crash with one vehicle flipped over

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Traffic was snarled in Cambridge following a multi-car crash on Thursday.

Police say the collision occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Memorial Drive. At least one vehicle had been flipped over and both sides of Memorial Drive were closed at Vassar Street while emergency crews responded.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area to give crews a chance to investigate. The roadway has since reopened as of 6:25 p.m.

At 4:13 p.m., CPD and CFD responded to serious crash on Memorial Drive involving multiple vehicles. At least one vehicle flipped over. Both sides of Memorial Drive are closed at Vassar Street. Please avoid the area if possible while emergency crews respond. pic.twitter.com/TjC8otkCAB — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) November 21, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

