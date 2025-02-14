Cambodian national and ‘Asian Boyz’ gang member gets time in federal prison for drug trafficking

BOSTON — A Cambodian national living in Lowell who is a high-ranking member of the “Asian Boyz” gang will serve time in federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine pills and fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

Sary Rath, 39, was sentenced to 135 months, or just over 11 years, in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV handed down his sentence.

Authorities launched an investigation into Rath and the criminal street gang, the Asian Boyz, “to disrupt the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine pills, branded as the pharmaceutical product, Adderall, that was impacting Greater Lowell communities,” Foley said.

Prosecutors said Rath used a music studio in Chelmsford to sell the illicit drugs, including thousands of counterfeit “Adderall” pills. Rath used the brand “Money Affiliated” to publish music and sell apparel that promoted his allegiance to the gang.

“The Asian Boyz were supplying a sprawling drug distribution network with these homemade counterfeit ‘Adderall’ pills,” the U.S. Attorney’s statement said.

Rath is subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence, prosecutors said.

In October, Rath pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine, and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams and more of fentanyl.

He is among several alleged “Asian Boyz” gang members arrested on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

On Jan. 30, Foley’s office announced that five men, all alleged “Asian Boyz” gang members, were arrested for their roles in a distribution network of homemade methamphetamine pills, branded as “Adderall.”

An indictment has also been unsealed against a sixth man currently serving a state prison sentence who will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.

In July 2023, nine members and associates of the Asian Boyz were arrested for drug trafficking and transferring illegal firearms, include machinegun conversion devices, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Of those nine gang members arrested, five have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

On Nov. 11, 2021, Rath was recorded selling over 2,000 counterfeit “Adderall” pills for the price of $2 per pill, or $4,000 total.

Investigators seized the pills, and they confirmed that the pills were pressed with methamphetamine and caffeine, and were nearly identical to genuine Adderall pills in shape, size, color and markings, Foley said.

Rath also brokered a half-kilogram fentanyl deal with Asian Boyz gang associate, Anel Reyes, Foley said.

In early December 2021, Rath was introduced to undercover agents posing as music industry insiders.

“The undercover agents expressed interest in helping Rath produce rap music and the need for a source of wholesale quantities of cocaine and fentanyl,” the U.S. Attorney’s statement said.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Rath coordinated a meeting at his music studio in Chelmsford, between the undercover agent, Reyes, and himself, for the sale of 500 grams of fentanyl for $10,000, prosecutors said.

Reyes was only able to obtain approximately 400 grams of fentanyl, so the undercover agent paid $8,000, prosecutors said.

For brokering the deal, Rath received $800 of the cash proceeds of the illicit sale.

Approximately three weeks later, on Jan. 14, 2022, Reyes conducted a second transaction with the same undercover agent, this time for a half kilogram of fentanyl for $10,000, prosecutors said.

In May 2024, Reyes pleaded guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

