Busting burnout: Tired and overworked? A ‘mini-retirement’ could be right for you

(Ivanhoe Newswire) --- It’s a growing trend, especially among younger generations. People are taking a temporary, extended break from work and calling it a mini-retirement. While this concept is gaining steam, experts say it requires a lot of planning, and it’s not for everyone.

Tired? Overworked? Stressed out? Burned out? Could a mini-retirement be for you?

According to Bankers Life, people use these breaks to step away from work and recharge.

“People want to take time to reinvest in themself before going into a new job or learn a new skill, travel, spend time with family, really anything that suits the person’s need at the time,” said Kevin Fox, Counselor.

Career experts warn there are a lot of things to consider first.

“It’s not cheap,” said Fox.

First create a budget, save enough money, and prepare for unexpected costs. Experts say also think about how this could impact a career path.

“The cons can also be having to explain gaps in the resume to a future employer. Why did you take x amount of time off?” said Fox.

And keep in mind a mini-retirement is not a vacation.

“If you come back from a whole gap year and there’s no new skills learned, no volunteerism that was done, that shows that sense of growth, no certificate that was gotten, that won’t help really with the personal growth, which is the purpose of the mini-retirement. So have a goal in mind,” explained Fox.

Bankers Life says it’s also important to have a clear plan, specific goals, and good time management. Otherwise, adjusting to all the free time could lead to boredom or a lack of motivation.

