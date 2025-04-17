Business leaders partner with Boston Public School principals to address challenges for students

BOSTON — “Principal Partners,” a program that connects local business leaders with Boston Public School principals to discuss relevant career pathways and opportunities for students, relaunched on Thursday morning.

Co-hosted by Bank of America, the City of Boston, and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the event featured 93 leaders connecting with 87 principals across 86 schools to address challenges that students and educators face every day.

The business executives shadowed the principals for about 4 hours during the school day. They observed classroom instruction, met with students and teachers, and offered insights into relevant industry pathways.

Bank of America President Miceal Chamberlain partnered with Principal Joanna Cruz in East Boston, where students expressed how lack of structure during April Vacation week can be a stressful time.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says it was the event’s largest turnout ever.

“The oldest school system in the country deserves to be the best,” Mayor Wu said of the partnership program.

Speakers at the event included Mayor Wu, Chamberlain, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, and President & CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Jim Rooney.

