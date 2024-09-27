Bullet-riddled car in Randolph may be connected to Dorchester shooting that injured man, police say

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Two different law enforcement entities are investigating after a man was found injured in a Randolph parking lot Friday afternoon.

Boston Police say there was a ShotSpotter activation around 11:46 a.m. in the area of 486 Harvard Street in Dorchester. Police are confirming that an adult male victim and a vehicle were shot in relation to that activation.

At 12:45 p.m., Randolph officers responded to the Exxon Mobil on North Main Street for a report of a vehicle with bullet holes in it. The ballistics shattered both the passenger side window and the back seat side window.

One man was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to the hand, according to officials.

Police believe the two incidents may be connected. No arrests have been made.

The vehicle was towed from Randolph back to Boston.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

