‘Built livelihood off brutality’: Mass. couple convicted of sex trafficking a relative

BOSTON — A husband and wife from Massachusetts, who federal prosecutors say “built their so-called livelihood off brutality and control,” have been convicted of sex trafficking crimes involving a relative.

Kiersten Soto, 32, and Moises Soto, 33, of Worcester, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion in connection with the interfamilial trafficking of a younger relative, according to the United States District Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

Evidence presented at trial proved that from February through May 2022, the Sotos used force, fraud, and coercion to traffic the victim for commercial sex in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, the office of United States Attorney Leah B. Foley announced last week.

Foley’s office said that a website was used to advertise the victim to sex buyers all over New England

Kiersten Soto regularly threatened the victim with violence, abandonment and involuntary commitment to a facility, while Moises Soto used extreme physical violence, including beatings, assaults with wooden dowel rods, and choking if he victim failed to make enough money, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also said that videos from the defendants’ cellphones show them cornering the victim in their home, threatening her, berating her, and calling her a snitch, all while the victim suffered through drug withdrawals.

“Kiersten and Moises Soto built their so-called livelihood off of brutality and control. The Sotos compounded their cruelty by recording the abuse – immortalizing the victim’s trauma for their own depraved purposes,” Foley said in a statement. “Today’s convictions send the unmistakable message that this office will relentlessly pursue those who traffic in human suffering, and we will not stop until they are exposed, prosecuted, and brought to justice.”

The couple faces sentencing on Dec. 19.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group