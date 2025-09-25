‘Disturbed mind’: Mass. man gets 26 years in prison for sexually assaulting girls with his wife

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to charges of sexually assaulting teenage girls with his wife, including their own daughter, was sentenced earlier this week to 26 years in prison.

Shayne Medeiros, 38, of Fairhaven, was recieved a sentence in Fall River Superior Court of more than a quarter-century behind bars followed by a decade of supervised probation for child molestation, including aggravated rape of a child by age difference, assault with intent to rape a child, indecent assault and battery under 14, unnatural acts with a child, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, indecent assault and battery over 14, and providing alcohol and marijuana to a child, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.

Quinn feels Medeiros’ lengthy sentence is “more than deserved.”

“The sexual abuse committed against the victims by the defendant are despicable and clearly demonstrate a very disturbed mind. Fortunately, the defendant pled guilty which means the victims will not have to testify in this case. The lengthy sentence imposed by the Court is more than deserved,” Quinn said in a statement.

Authorities launched an investigation in May 2022 when two friends of Medeiros’ daughter, ages 13 and 14, claimed he gave them alcohol and marijuana and them “indecently” while visiting the family’s Fairhaven home three months earlier.

Quinn’s office detailed the alleged encounter in a news release, writing, “The defendant then showed them nude photos of his wife and requested that they engage in sex acts with each other while he and his wife engaged in sex acts in the same room. The defendant’s wife was present in the room while this was taking place. ”The two girls became upset and fled the defendant’s home at 2:00 a.m. on foot."

Medeiros was arrested the same evening after a search warrant executed at his home.

“Items consistent with the disclosure of the victims were recovered,” Quinn’s office said.

Ivestigators in Fairhaven and New Bedford later learned that Medeiros had sexually assaulted on his daughters “numerous times” when she was between the ages of 11 and 13.

“These assaults included indecent touchings and rapes that occurred in both Fairhaven and New Bedford. In some of the incidents the defendant’s wife was present and/or participated,” Quinn’s office said.

A fourth victim told investigators that she asked to come to the Medeiros family home to babysit their children, but she was instead given alcohol and marijuana, and then raped when she was between the ages of 14 and 15.

Authorities also discovered that Medeiros arranged to send an Uber to a fifth victim, a 16-year-old girl, to provide her with a ride to his home, where he engaged in sex acts with her.

Medeiros’ wife, Leslie Medeiros agreed to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth and previously pled guilty. She faces sentencing in Fall River Superior Court on Nov. 5.

