‘Build and maintain public trust’: New Mass. State Police colonel officially sworn in

The new leader of the Massachusetts State Police officially assumed his position Friday.

Colonel Geoff Noble was sworn in during a ceremony this morning.

The Rhode Island native started his career as a summer police officer on Nantucket.

He later served as a trooper in New Jersey for nearly three decades before leaving in 2022 to help run a security systems company.

Noble is taking control following a number of scandals with the Mass State Police over the past few years, including the overtime fraud scandal and the death of a recruit during a training exercise last month.

Noble said he wants to earn the public’s trust.

“As we look toward our future I want to be clear. The Massachusetts State Police will deliver excellent police services. Build and maintain public trust and enforce the law with fairness, compassion, equity and transparency and accountability,” Nobel said.

Noble replaces Jack Mawn. He had been serving as interim colonel since February 2023 following the retirement of Colonel Christopher Mason.

