BTS announces world tour dates, including two shows at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — BTS have announced their 2026–2027 world tour, marking their official return to music after an extended hiatus. The tour will include their first-ever shows at Gillette Stadium this August.

The K-Pop sensation will perform in 39 regions in 79 shows, and it will officially kick off on Thursday, April 9 in South Korea.

Two of the shows are in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6.

Tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 22 via ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE with select dates on presale Friday, January 23.

Remaining tickets will be available via general on sale beginning Saturday, January 24 at LiveNation.com.

Presale and on sale times vary by market, so fans must check their local listings for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

