Brush fires burn through parts of the state as Red Flag Warning issued for Tuesday

MILTON, Mass. — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Tuesday as several brush fires continue burning throughout the Bay State amid arid conditions.

Video shows the Blue Hills State Reservation in Milton ablaze as crews fought to control the flames. According to state officials, the fire spread to 41 acres and was only 10% contained around 7 p.m.

In addition to Milton, the Massachusetts DCR Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry says a new fire in Boxford State Forest grew significantly Sunday night while a wildfire on Thomas Road in North Andover around 10 p.m. is now 220 acres east of the Old Forest Road fire from last week.

In the last 24 hours, state officials estimate about 270 acres of woodland has burned in the state among 17 active fires.

Despite the dry, windy conditions, rain is expected in the forecast for parts of the state on Thursday night into Friday.

