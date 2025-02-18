Bruins star, Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy admitted to Mass. General Hospital, report says

BOSTON — Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy was reportedly admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Monday night as Team USA played Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden.

McAvoy was scratched from the lineup ahead of Team USA’s 2-1 defeat to Sweden and coach Mike Sullivan said after the game that the defenseman is dealing with an upper-body injury. The Boston Globe reported that the 27-year-old’s injury required treatment at the hospital.

McAvoy’s reported hospitalization comes after he threw his body around with reckless abandon in Team USA’s epic victory over Canada in Montreal on Saturday night.

McAvoy lined up Connor McDavid and delivered a big hit that sent the best hockey player in the world careening into the glass and down to the ice. He also rocked Canadian captain Sidney Crosby.

McAvoy is married to coach Sullivan’s daughter, Kiley. After Team USA’s 3-1 over Canada, Sullivan described McAvoy as “a fierce competitor.”

“Charlie is a fierce competitor,” Sullivan said. “I watch him when he plays for the Bruins. I watch what he does for them. It’s been such a privilege for me to have an opportunity to coach him here at an event like this.”

Fellow Team USA defenseman Zach Werenski also praised McAvoy’s intense play against Canada.

“That hit Charlie threw on (McDavid) was kind of a game-changer,” Werenski said. “He’s been known to do that. He’s great with his size, he’s really good defensively and I thought that was a perfectly timed hit to get our team going in the right direction.”

McAvoy will now try to get back into the lineup for Thursday night’s championship game rematch with Canada at TD Garden.

