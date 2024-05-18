Local

Bruins season ends as Florida’s clutch goal lifts Panthers to Conference Finals

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Six BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 17: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins scores a goal against Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on May 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images) (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

With less than 100 seconds remaining in regulation, the Florida Panthers were able to squeak the puck past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, launching them into the Eastern Conference Finals and sending Boston home for the summer.

Under the two-minute mark, Florida entered the offensive zone with intent. Swayman was unable to corral a wrister from Anton Lundell that defenseman Gustav Forsling lifted up and past Swayman’s stick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

