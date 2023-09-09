Bruins’ Milan Lucic throws out first pitch at Red Sox, puts up the dukes with Justin Turner

BOSTON — It didn’t take long for Milan Lucic to reconvene his old fight club.

“Looch” threw out the first pitch before the Red Sox’s Friday night matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, one of the first opportunities for fans to welcome back the 2011 Stanley Cup winner since the 35-year-old forward signed a one-year deal to return to Boston this summer.

Known for doling out bone-crunching punishment and dropping the gloves as a physical presence and enforcer on the Bruin’s top lines, Lucic instead delivered a pitch slightlyyyyyy outside Friday, that Sox infielder Justin Turner had to extend for.

As Lucic stepped off the mound, Turner welcomed back the Bruins legend in a fitting manner. By quickly putting up the dukes and inviting Lucic to take a trip to the penalty box with him.

After spending the first eight years of his career in Boston, spent the next eight splitting time between the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. Lucic signed a one-year, $1,000,000-deal this summer to return to Boston as a likely capstone to his career.

“To be honest, it just feels like I’m home again. That’s probably the best way to put it,” Lucic told the Boston Globe this week. “I could say a restaurant or a place or something like that, but at the end of the day it just feels like I’ve come back home and that’s the feeling that I’ve felt so far being here since Sunday.”

Glad to have you back in Boston, @27MilanLucic ! pic.twitter.com/WHKGPvWy5l — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 8, 2023

