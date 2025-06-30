Bruins have re-signed Marat Khusnutdinov and Michael Callahan, team announced

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have re-signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov and defenseman Michael Callahan, General Manager Don Sweeney announced.

Khusnutdinov, 22, is from Moscow, Russia, and was originally drafted by Minnesota in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

In 73 career games for the Minnesota Wild, Khusnutdinov totaled 8 assists, 3 goals, for a total of 11 points.

During the 2023-24 season, Khusnutdinov played in 49 games with HK Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League, tallying six goals and 14 assists for 20 points.

Khusnutdinov joined the B’s during the 2024-25 season, playing in 18 games, scoring 2 goals, 3 assists, for 5 points.

Khusnutdinov to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an annual cap hit of $925,000.

Callahan, 25, is from Franklin, Massachusetts. He was drafted back in 2018 by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round of the NHL Draft.

Callahan was traded to Boston in 2024 for a seventh-round pick.

During the 2024-25 season, he played in 45 games for the Providence Bruins, scoring 1 goal, 8 assists, for 9 points.

He also skated in 17 games with Boston in 2024-25, scoring one goal. Callahan has played in 185 career AHL games, all with Providence, scoring seven goals and 29 assists for 36 points.

Callahan signed a one-year, two-way contract through the 2025-26 season with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

