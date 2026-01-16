Brockton school worker found with gun on school grounds, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton school worker is facing charges after allegedly being caught with his gun in his pocket while on school grounds.

Police say Bryce Hatch and a woman were parked at Raymond Elementary School on Wednesday night.

When police questioned Hatch, the officers apparently noticed Hatch had a revolver in his pocket.

Hatch was taken into custody without incident.

Hatch pleaded not guilty to carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Brockton Schools for a comment.

