Brockton school worker found with gun on school grounds, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton school worker is facing charges after allegedly being caught with his gun in his pocket while on school grounds.
Police say Bryce Hatch and a woman were parked at Raymond Elementary School on Wednesday night.
When police questioned Hatch, the officers apparently noticed Hatch had a revolver in his pocket.
Hatch was taken into custody without incident.
Hatch pleaded not guilty to carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
Boston 25 News has reached out to Brockton Schools for a comment.
