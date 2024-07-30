Brockton man held without bail after allegedly trying to flee the country amid murder investigation

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man charged with murder tried fleeing the country and appeared in Brockton District Court on Tuesday.

A white t-shirt and a strand of hair were all that was visible of 20-year-old Marcus Miranda of Brockton. He is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Romauldy Pierre-Charles on Vecey Street on July 24.

“They found the victim on the back porch of the location he had been shot multiple times and was declared deceased on scene,” said Kevin McCarthy, Assistant DA, Plymouth County.”

Investigators said 11 bullet fragments were found in the victim’s body and at least 21 shell casings were around him. They said surveillance video showed three people dressed in black all with firearms running down the driveway after the shooting.

“As they were doing so at least one individual from the house returned fire one of the suspects was observed on the video getting struck in the leg,” said McCarthy.

Investigators said the person shot is co-defendant 23-year-old Govanni Carapinha who was taken to the hospital. They said Miranda and another unidentified suspect then led police on a chase on Rt. 93 before abandoning the car in Stoughton.

On Monday night, Miranda allegedly tried taking off.

“He had purchased a plane ticket at logan airport for Lisbon, Portugal where police say he purchased an additional flight to Cape Verde where he is known to have family,” said McCarthy.

The defense attorney Robert Griffin said he can’t properly defend his client because the police report is impounded.

“I’ve been provided a three-paragraph report that’s basically a bullet point report that provides little if no information for me to respond,” said Griffin.

Miranda is charged with murder and various weapons charges and is held without bail without prejudice. He also can’t talk to his co-defendants or the victim’s family.

Carapinha hasn’t been arraigned yet but is facing the same charges.

Investigators didn’t provide any information on the third suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

