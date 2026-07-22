Busy Boston Starbucks remains closed after failing another health inspection

BOSTON — A Starbucks location inside Boston’s South Station remains closed after failing another health inspection this week.

City health inspectors say three dead mice were found on a glue trap during a check conducted Tuesday at the coffee shop at 700 Atlantic Avenue.

The latest findings come just days after the store’s food license was temporarily suspended due to evidence of rodent activity, including rodent droppings, evidence of rodent activity in a counter display case, and evidence of fruit fly activity in the counter bakery display, according to an Inspectional Services report.

The Boston Public Health Commission says the coffee shop cannot reopen until it has been thoroughly cleaned, all health concerns have been addressed, and the business successfully passes a follow-up inspection.

Inspectors will continue monitoring the location to ensure it meets city health and safety standards before customers are allowed back inside.

Starbucks at South Station

The closure affects one of the busiest Starbucks locations in Boston, which serves thousands of commuters and travelers daily.

City officials say the business must also demonstrate that the rodent issues have been fully resolved before its food license can be reinstated.

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