Brockton High School to double its security measures amid uptick in violence

BROCKTON, Mass. — At a meeting Tuesday, the Brockton school committee alongside local officials unveiled new security measures to be put in place at Brockton High School.

During a security briefing, Brockton High School’s principal Kevin McCaskill said they will be increasing security personnel from 12 to 24 by next school year. He hopes more visible security will lead to a safer school.

He told Boston 25 that the new security will monitor hallways, move students through the school, and keep an eye on heavily used areas of the building.

McCaskill added, “Keep believing in Brockton High School.”

Police who monitor the school told the committee fights are still breaking out, but they are on a downward trend.

Additional measures now in place include bag checks, metal detectors at entrances, and the gradual opening of more bathrooms to ease hallway traffic.

“It’s sort of calming down a bit,” said student Molly Lanagan.

A Brockton parent also added, “There’s so many good things happening. We’re just excited to move ahead.”

These measures were announced roughly a month after a majority of the school committee called on the National Guard to step in at Brockton High. Gov. Maura Healy denied the request.

The district also said they will be hiring a security director by the end of the school year.

The school is currently undergoing a safety audit by the Edward Davis Company, which will be on school grounds in the near future to assess security lapses. A final report is expected by June 30th.

An electronic policy is upcoming as well, which would require students to lock their devices in a personal pouch for the school day. The district says they’re still waiting for the pouches to be delivered.

McCaskill finished, “We are in no way shape, or form the school that we need to be. So, if we continuously work hard, put our hard on every single day to provide the best possible outcomes for our students, we need to do that.”

Brockton’s school committee also said they’re working on additional security measures that will be revealed soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

