Brockton elementary school student struck by car while getting off school bus, officials say

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton Public School student was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while getting of the school bus Monday afternoon, officials confirm.

Acting Superintendent James Cobbs said in a statement that a Hancock School student was being dropped off at a bus stop around 3:30 p.m. when the child was hit by a passing vehicle.

The young student is not believed to have suffered serious injuries but underwent evaluation at an area medical facility, said Cobbs.

Brockton Police also responded to the incident, which occurred in the Manthala George Jr. Elementary School area.

According to Cobb’s statement, the bus was stopped and its red lights and stop sign were activated at the time of the incident.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy,” Cobbs said. “We urge all drivers to exercise extreme caution around schools and bus stops to ensure the safety of students.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

