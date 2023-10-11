17-year-old teen wanted for murder in Brockton homicide added to Most Wanted list, state police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton 17-year-old wanted for murder following a fatal shooting in February has been added to the Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted list.

Kahmari T. Price is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton that killed Mark A. Boyd, 33, in February, state police said Wednesday.

Price is considered armed and dangerous, has ties to the Greater Fall River area and “is actively avoiding law enforcement,” state police said.

Police described Price as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Feb. 26, Brockton Police received multiple reports of a shooting on North Main Street.

Responding officers found an unresponsive male, later identified as Boyd, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, state police said. Boyd later died.

An investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County and Brockton detectives identified Price as the suspected shooter.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant from Brockton District Court charging Price with murder, “with nationwide extradition authorized,” state police said.

The firearm used in the fatal shooting has not been recovered, state police said.

Anyone who sees Price or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or call 911.

The case is being prosecuted by the office of Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

