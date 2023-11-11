Two people hospitalized after car slams into occupied Swansea home

SWANSEA, Mass. — Two people were sent to the hospital for evaluation after a car drove into a single-family home on Friday night.

Crews responding to the area of Bark Street and Ashmont Street for a vehicle that struck a building found a car had slammed into the living room of a house, according to the Swansea Fire Department.

Pictures show extensive damage to the front of the house, with furniture crushed under the car.

The driver of the vehicle and the lone occupant of the home were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to authorities.

Firefighters utilized struts to stabilize the home while they towed the car from the structure.

It is unclear if the driver of the car will face charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

