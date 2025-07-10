Three charged with paying for sex with minors following sting operation in Somerset, police say

SOMERSET, Mass. — Three men are facing charges following a successful undercover operation between several law enforcement agencies on Wednesday.

The undercover operation targeted people attempting to engage in commercial sexual activity with minors.

Police set up a pre-determined location in Somerset, resulting in the arrests of 38-year-old Fabio A. Gomes of Taunton, 78-year-old John J. Kelley of Taunton, and 54-year-old Gilbert Travassos of Fall River.

All three men who arrived at the location believed they would be meeting a juvenile for sex acts, according to authorities.

Gomes, Kelley, and Travassos were charged with paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18, enticing a child under 16, and attempting to commit a crime.

They will be arraigned in Fall River District Court.

The Swansea Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police High-Risk Victims Unit assisted Somerset Police with the operation.

“The most effective way to protect our vulnerable populations is through a collaborative, multi-agency approach with our local and state partners,” said Chief William Tedford.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group