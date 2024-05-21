Skeletal remains found behind Easton home identified as man missing since 2021, DA says

EASTON, Mass. — Authorities identified the human remains found behind an Easton home earlier this month as a man who had been missing for nearly three years.

According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, the bones were identified as belonging to then-25-year-old Mathew Yeomans of 113 Summer Street.

Yeomans was reported missing by his grandfather on September 19, 2021. Police say Yeomans was struggling with mental health issues at the time.

His wallet, ID cards, and cell phone were found at his residence at the time of his disappearance and he was never located.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Matthew Yeomans easton missing man (Easton Police Department)

On May 1, 2024, a homeowner found what appeared to be a human skull a few houses down from Yeomans’s residence. State Police along with Easton Police and the Bristol County DA’s Office all responded to the area and found more skeletal remains.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner used dental records with the bones found and positively identified them as belonging to Yeomans. No cause or manner of death was immediately available.

There is no threat to the public and the investigation remains ongoing.

Heavy police presence in Easton neighborhood amid active investigation Heavy police presence in Easton neighborhood amid active investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group