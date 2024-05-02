Human skull among remains found behind Easton home, DA says

EASTON, Mass — A day after police flocked to an Easton home to investigate the possibility of human remains, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Thursday that a person’s skull was among several human bones found over two days of investigation.

Easton police were called to Summer Street around 12:53 Wednesday afternoon after two residents reported finding a human skull in the brook behind their home.

Investigators who responded to the heavily wooded street confirmed the skull belonged to a person. When investigators returned to the home Thursday, the DA’s office said they located more human bones.

The area will continue to be searched, the DA’s office says.

“The bones will be forensically tested to attempt to identify them in the coming days and weeks,” the DA’s office stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

