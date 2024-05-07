‘Senseless murder’: Man convicted in 2021 death of Fall River convenience store owner, DA says

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River man was convicted of murdering a convenience store owner in 2021 on Tuesday afternoon.

40-year-old Nelson Coelho was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and carrying an illegal firearm.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on October 18, 2021, Fall River Police were called to the Stop N Save convenience store on Rock Street for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 54-year-old Lal Kishor Mahaseth, was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Evidence presented during the trial proved Coelho laid in wait before entering the Stop N Save and shooting Mahaseth once in the chest, according to authorities.

Coelho was also convicted of robbing a 7Days Food Mart in Fall River at gunpoint the night before the murder.

“I am very pleased the jury held the defendant accountable for this brutal and senseless murder,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “The victim was just trying to make a living to support his family, who had come over from Nepal. The facts of this case, once again, highlight the very damaging effects drug abuse has on our society.”

The jury returned their verdict after a 5-day trial in Fall River District Court.

Judge Raffi Yessayan sentenced Coelho to life in prison with no possibility for parole in addition to eight to 10 years in state prison for the Armed Robbery.

“I commend the family for their patience and dignity during the most difficult circumstances of hearing about and watching their father’s murder,” DA Quinn said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group