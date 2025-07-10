Reports of venomous snake biting 2 dogs in Attleboro prompts warning from wildlife officials

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — City officials are alerting residents to a potentially dangerous snake spotted in the area.

Attleboro authorities say they received reports of what they believe is a copperhead snake in the area of Ten Mile River near Milk Street. The snake is reported to have bitten two dogs.

Copperheads are a venomous, endangered snake in Massachusetts and not commonly seen in the Attleboro area. Their bodies feature dark brown or reddish hourglass-shaped cross bands, perfect for blending into their wooded habitats.

Residents who frequent the area are urged to stay on marked paths and avoid tall grass and leaf piles.

A bite from the copperhead is rarely fatal but can cause significant pain and swelling, along with trouble breathing.

Quick action can prevent complications, and wildlife officials recommend the following if you are bitten:

Call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately, even if symptoms appear mild.

Remain calm and keel the affected limb still and above heart level.

Remove rings, watches, or tight clothing near the bite site.

Clean the bite with soap and water if possible, without scrubbing or using strong antiseptics.

Do NOT:

Don’t try to capture or kill the snake.

Don’t apply a tourniquet or ice.

Don’t try to suck out the venom.

Don’t take aspirin or ibuprofin.

If you see a copperhead, you’re asked to report it to the Attleboro Health Department at 508-223-2222 ext. 3241.

To learn more about copperheads, click here.

