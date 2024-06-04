Police: Dive team searching for man who dove off boat in Norton Reservoir and hasn’t resurfaced

NORTON, Mass. — Emergency crews are conducting a water search in the Norton Reservoir after a man reportedly dove into the water without resurfacing earlier in the evening.

According to Norton officials, a 40-year-old man jumped from the back of a boat around 7:30 p.m. and has been missing ever since.

The identity of the missing man is not being released at this time.

The Northern Bristol County Dive Team along with other mutual aid entities are assisting Norton officials with their search.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Norton Reservoir

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group