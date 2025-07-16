Owner facing charges after 2 cats found dead, 1 cat rescued from hot car in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving two cats in her overheated car on Tuesday.

Brandi Lyn Mosher, 53, of New Bedford, was charged with four counts of animal cruelty.

According to police, Officers Tyler White and Edwin Yat Toj responded to Seabra Foods on Rockdale Avenue to assist New Bedford Animal Control with animals trapped inside a vehicle.

The officers said they found a black cat moving inside and were met with an overwhelming, foul odor emanating from the car.

Animal Control measured the temperature inside the vehicle, recording 106 degrees Fahrenheit in the front and 131 degrees in the back.

Mosher arrived at the scene moments later and informed officers the three cats had been living in the vehicle.

She said she had left the car parked for about two hours with an electric fan running and food and water inside.

Investigators searched the vehicle and reportedly found two deceased cats, who appeared to have been dead for weeks.

The vehicle was also piled high with debris and personal belongings, according to police.

The surviving cat was surrendered to Animal Control and is currently available for adoption through Forever Paws Animal Shelter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

