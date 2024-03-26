Former Wheaton College student facing sexual assault charges

NORTON, Mass. — Her attorney said a former Wheaton College lacrosse player will be scarred for the rest of her life.

“Every intimate act in the future will remind you of this,” said Wendy Murphy, the lawyer of the victim. “This is a life-long event in the sense that she will be retraumatized over and over and over again.”

The alleged incident occurred on the morning of September 11, 2021.

She was a freshman at Wheaton — just days into her college career. The night before, she attended a party, along with her lacrosse teammates, at 5 Taunton Avenue, also known as the Men’s Lacrosse House. As the party wrapped up, one of those lacrosse men, Oliver La Du, a sophomore from Darien, Connecticut, was reportedly there to walk her home.

On Tuesday, La Du appeared in Attleboro District Court — accused of rape and suffocation/strangulation in connection with that night.

In court documents, the victim recalls that after several minutes of walking she had a “bad feeling” because of her unfamiliarity with the campus — and her unfamiliarity with La Du.

“They stopped at a dorm that was not hers,” court documents said, “And she said this is not where she lived.”

It was where La Du lived, and after claiming he needed to “go grab something” — he urged her to come up to his room. The freshman said she felt intimidated and went inside.

Once in the room, she described a terrifying ordeal, where La Du allegedly locked the door and raped her.

In the following days, the victim reported the assault to friends, health care workers and police.

“The question, at the time, was... we could proceed, what do you want to do,” Murphy said. “At the time she was very traumatized.”

But two years later, the victim was ready to proceed and contacted Murphy.

“Trauma causes people to feel all sorts of things,” Murphy said. “Somebody might react one way, somebody a different way. But it’s very typical, in my experience, for a victim to wait before reporting a sexual assault.”

Authorities opted to put off arrest and arraignment of La Du until he was back in the area, as he left Wheaton College for the University of Colorado in Boulder after the alleged incident. Murphy thought his appearance might come at Thanksgiving or Christmas, but it continued to be delayed.

However, the case is now moving forward — with a pretrial conference scheduled for June. Murphy said her client is ready to testify — and wants to move forward because so many women who should — don’t.

“You know this was kind of a wonderful new exciting adventure for her... and her college experience was destroyed,” Murphy said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group