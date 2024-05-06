DA: Man dies from injuries days after shooting in New Bedford, suspect charged with murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man who was shot in New Bedford last week has since died from his injuries and now the suspected shooter is facing murder charges, according to authorities.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirms 60-year-old Ronald Sinclair was shot during an incident on Austin Street on April 29 around 2:30 p.m.

Sinclair was rushed to an area hospital for treatment but passed away on Friday, May 3.

Christopher Smith, 38, of New Bedford, was arrested in a backyard on Chestnut Street about a block away in connection to the shooting.

The DA’s office is charging him with murder.

Smith will be arraigned on Tuesday morning in New Bedford District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

