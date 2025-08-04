Authorities investigating 2 deadly crashes on the same day in Bristol County

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating two deadly crashes that occurred on Sunday.

Police in New Bedford say they received several 911 calls around 2:30 a.m. for a single car crash on Route 18 near Union Street.

Responding officers found an injured 37-year-old man in the left lane between Union and Elm Street, who was receiving CPR from a good Samaritan.

Officers took over and transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died.

His identity is not being released at this time.

Later that day around 11 p.m. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene of a 3-car crash on I-195 West in Seekonk.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Abriana Herrera Perez of Providence deceased in the roadway, according to investigators.

A 2012 black Mazda 3 was found severely damaged in the right travel lane, while a red 2003 Toyota Tacoma was found upside down in the median, also with severe damage.

A blue 2007 Yamaha XVS motorcycle was found in the break down lane with disabling damage as well.

The motorcycle operator, a 33-year-old man, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old woman, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for minor injuries.

Three of the four occupants of the Mazda, an 18-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male, were all transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The fourth occupant of the Mazda was Perez.

Both investigations remain ongoing by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

