Ambulance transporting 8-year-old girl involved in crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A crash involving an ambulance and a motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon prompted a large emergency response.

According to the Attleboro Fire Department, a Brewster Ambulance transported an 8-year-old girl from Sturdy Memorial Hospital to Hasbro Children’s Hospital was struck by a car at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Emory Street around 1:11 p.m.

The child inside the car was uninjured, nor were the EMTs in the back of the ambulance.

Out of an abundance of caution, Brewster Ambulance sent a second ambulance to the scene to continue the transfer of the 8-year-old patient.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area until about 1:40 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group