2 dead, 3 injured in New Bedford rollover crash, police say

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a rollover crash during the Friday morning commute that killed two and injured several others.

Troopers responding to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 East near Exit 24 in New Bedford around 9:30 a.m. found that a vehicle carrying five people had rolled over, according to State Police.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Police say three others were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The middle and right lanes of the highway were closed following the rollover, resulting in traffic delays.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

