Bringing menopause out of the shadows: New legislation on Beacon Hill seeks awareness and research

Bringing perimenopause and menopause out of the shadows so this stage of a woman’s life can get the research and awareness it deserves. That is the goal of legislation filed on Beacon Hill. State Rep. Marjorie Decker, a Democrat from Cambridge, joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanagh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 to talk about what she’s hoping to achieve.

Rep. Decker’s bill calls for the creation of a commission to study menopause and perimenopause and provide recommendations. She says key areas of focus include access to healthcare, the economic impact of symptoms on women in the workplace, and increasing public awareness.

In Rhode Island, lawmakers recently made history by becoming the first state to enact workplace protections—adding menopause to the list of protected conditions. Rep. Decker says she’d like to see Massachusetts take similar action, noting that stigma and a lack of understanding often prevent women from getting the support they need on the job.

She also emphasized the need to look at the issue through an equity lens. Access to specialists and therapies can make a big difference, but many women—especially those in underserved communities—don’t have the same resources available to them.

