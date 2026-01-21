Brigham and Women’s nurses testify to stop closure of hospital’s burn unit

Nurses at Brigham and Women’s testified against a controversial plan to close the hospital’s inpatient burn unit.

They called in to express their concerns during a remote hearing with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday night.

Mass General Brigham wants to combine Brigham’s 10-bed burn unit with a larger one at Mass General Hospital.

Hospital officials said the plan would improve efficiency and care and comes after a nationwide decline in severe burn cases in recent years.

Nurses at Brigham and Women’s burn unit believe the closure would permanently dismantle irreplaceable clinical expertise.

“They’re going to be closing down beds that could potentially be of need later on,” said Stefan Strojwas, a longtime nurse at Brigham & Women’s burn unit. “Unfortunately, you can’t predict accidents. You can’t predict catastrophes.”

Stojwas has worked at Brigham and Women’s burn unit for 37 years.

He recalled the important role that the 10-bed burn unit played in treating patients after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 and the Station Nightclub fire in Rhode Island in 2003.

“We’ve made a role for ourselves doing this. We don’t want to see patients suffer,” he told Boston 25 News. “Take a really hard look at how much can one hospital take on.”

If the state approves the proposal, the burn unit at Brigham and Women’s would shutter in March and transition to serve trauma and intensive care patients.

“These are critical skills you need instantly,” said Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. “We believe it’s deskilling the nurses who are still at the Brigham and Women’s hospital.”

Boston 25 News reached out to the Department of Public Health and Mass General Brigham for comment and have not yet heard back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group