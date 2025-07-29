Brian Walshe prosecutors want to call PI, wife’s coworkers as witnesses in upcoming murder trial

COHASSET, Mass. — Prosecutors in the Brian Walshe murder case are seeking to have a private investigator and some of his missing wife’s coworkers testify as witnesses in his upcoming trial.

Monday court filings revealed that prosecutors have requested the certification of five material witnesses from outside Massachusetts to testify when Walshe’s case goes to trial later this year, The Boston Globe reported.

One of the witnesses is the private investigator hired by Walshe’s mother to investigate Ana Walshe’s alleged infidelity.

As the trial approaches, the inclusion of these witnesses could play a significant role in the proceedings, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Ana Walshe’s disappearance.

Larry Tipton, Walshe’s lead defense attorney, recently argued that the prosecution didn’t present sufficient evidence to the grand jurors to indict his client for first-degree murder on theories of premeditation.

Tipton also argued there is no evidence to suggest that Walshe believed his wife was having an affair.

Brian Walshe is accused of dismembering his wife with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains after using his son’s iPad to Google the best ways to get rid of a body.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed his 39-year-old wife and misled investigators about her disappearance in early 2023.

In March 2023, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Walshe on a charge of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with his wife’s death.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington, D.C., vanished on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

Days after Ana’s disappearance, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered from their home by investigators.

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Prosecutors have also previously said that a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

Brian Walshe’s case is due back in court on Aug. 1. The murder trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 20.

Ana’s body has never been found.

