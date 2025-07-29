Brian Walshe prosecutors want to call PI, wife’s coworkers as witnesses in upcoming murder trial
ByBoston 25 News Staff
ByBoston 25 News Staff
COHASSET, Mass. — Prosecutors in the Brian Walshe murder case are seeking to have a private investigator and some of his missing wife’s coworkers testify as witnesses in his upcoming trial.
Monday court filings revealed that prosecutors have requested the certification of five material witnesses from outside Massachusetts to testify when Walshe’s case goes to trial later this year, The Boston Globe reported.
One of the witnesses is the private investigator hired by Walshe’s mother to investigate Ana Walshe’s alleged infidelity.
0 of 28
As the trial approaches, the inclusion of these witnesses could play a significant role in the proceedings, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Ana Walshe’s disappearance.
Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed his 39-year-old wife and misled investigators about her disappearance in early 2023.
0 of 11
In March 2023, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Walshe on a charge of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with his wife’s death.
He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Ana Walshe, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington, D.C., vanished on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.
Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.