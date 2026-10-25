Breast cancer survivor urges young women to advocate for themselves after diagnosis

Breast cancer rates are rising faster among women ages 49 and younger compared to older age groups, according to research from the American Cancer Society.

For younger women diagnosed with breast cancer, treatment often comes with additional challenges, including concerns about fertility, raising a family, and balancing work and recovery.

A program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is working to help young survivors navigate life after treatment.

For Sabrina Lucius, the diagnosis came as a shock.

“I was just shocked, like in a haze, like this must be a mistake, this must be for somebody else, this can’t be right, I’m only 32, I just had a baby, there’s no way I have breast cancer.”

Lucius said she woke up one morning with a sharp, stabbing pain in her left breast and contacted her doctor. After a mammogram revealed a small mass, she was told it did not show signs of being malignant. Still, something didn’t feel right.

“Ideally, that’s supposed to make you feel better, but when you’re having breast pain and you’re told you have a mass in your breast, I didn’t like the idea of just hanging around and waiting to see if it grew.”

Lucius pushed for a biopsy, which ultimately revealed she did have breast cancer. Looking back, she says that decision changed the course of her life.

“I think about that moment a lot still, because it was kind of a fork in the road. I could go one way and just ignore this and hope it goes away. Or I could face it head on and get an actual answer.”

After 12 rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, Lucius completed treatment. She is still taking medication and working with Dr. Ann Partridge, a breast medical oncologist at Dana-Farber, on a fertility plan. Partridge said supporting patients beyond treatment is a major focus of survivorship care.

“Our job at Dana-Farber is to help to support people along that whole journey, but particularly as they launch into the rest of their lives, that survivorship period,”

Dana-Farber’s Young and Strong Program helps younger breast cancer patients manage life after treatment through online resources, educational materials, and both virtual and in-person events. Partridge said the need for support often continues long after active treatment ends.

“It’s very, very helpful during that survivorship phase when a lot of the care goes away, but the need does not for patients. And they’re still clamoring for support. Especially someone looking in the middle of the night for a symptom that they have and where can they get credible information. We know that they can get that through our website.”

Partridge is also researching why more younger women across the United States are being diagnosed with breast cancer. She encourages women to know their family history and pay attention to changes in their bodies. Currently, most women under age 40 are not routinely screened unless they are considered high risk.

“Our screening tools, at least right now, are not good enough for population-based screening for under 40. I am hopeful that’s going to change, and we’re going to get better at screening and determining who’s at higher risk, even in their 20s and 30s.”

Lucius now encourages other young women to trust their instincts and advocate for themselves when something feels wrong.

“I’m much more confident, I’m much more sure of myself. It’s so easy to take inventory of what matters and what doesn’t, where I want to place my energy and more importantly, where I don’t want to waste my energy.”

Today, Lucius is involved with the nonprofit Living Beyond Breast Cancer, where she helps women facing the mental and physical challenges of a diagnosis. Dana-Farber is also working to expand its Young and Strong Program so it can reach more people who are unable to receive treatment through the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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