Brandeis University professor’s daughter, son-in-law killed in Israel attacks

WALTHAM, Mass — The family members of a professor at Brandeis University have been killed in the attacks in Israel.

The Brandeis University President confirmed that Professor Ilan Troen who teaches Israel studies lost his daughter and son-in-law in the attacks.

“We at Brandeis are deeply saddened to learn that Professor Troen has lost his daughter and son-in-law in the tragic events that are currently taking place in Israel. Ilan, a Brandeis alumnus, and his family have long been treasured members of the Brandeis community, and we hold Ilan, his wife Carol, and his entire family in our thoughts, President Ron Liebowitz said.

Fighting between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters continues for a second day. Officials in Israel and Gaza have reported hundreds of deaths due to the attack by Hamas and Israel’s counterstrikes. Earlier this morning,

“We condemn in the strongest way terrorism such as we have seen today perpetrated against innocent civilians and what has amounted to a multi-pronged war launched by Hamas,” Liebowitz added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

