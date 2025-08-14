Braintree T-Shirt Shop selling hundreds of shirts to support Little League team

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The Braintree American Little League Team will play its first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA Thursday afternoon. While the team prepares for action in Pennsylvania, people back at home are getting out to support the squad.

Southside Tees in Braintree is pumping out new shirts with the team logos. Sean Conory is a partner in the business who says they’ve sold several hundred shirts just for Braintree baseball fans over the past week, which has been the busiest in his 20+ years making them.

“It’s all hands on deck today we are running around like maniacs but its good,” Conory said. “I know a lot of the parents I know the kids and I like to see what’s going on in Braintree right now. It’s crazy.”

The shop is giving back to the team. Each Braintree shirt sold will bring in about $15 for the team to help pay for the trip to Williamsport.

“Everyone comes together because we are giving proceeds back to the team so the parents can actually afford to go down there,” Conory said. “They’re not working they’re spending a lot of money on hotels and everything for a couple of weeks.”

We saw several people stopping by to grab some gear on Wednesday night. Stephen Varraso went by to buy some shirts for he and his kids.

“It’s been amazing, we’ve been watching all their games we’ve been in person for a lot of the games as well,” Varraso said. “It’s been absolutely amazing watching them play together as a team and finally come to a conclusion where Braintree gets to represent Massachusetts and New England.”

Varraso says his son plays in the town league with some of the boys on this Braintree ball club. He says baseball is very important to so many kids in town, and the team has become must-watch TV.

“Let them know we got their back and we’re going to be watching and cheering for them straight through.”

You can order online by visiting http://www.southsideteeslocal391.com/previous-work.html or go in person to pick out a shirt. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. Thursday.

