Braintree set to begin play in Little League World Series. Here’s everything to know

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Braintree’s summerlong quest to capture a Little League World Series championship begins Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The boys of summer from Massachusetts earned the right to represent New England in the prestigious tournament after a walk-off win over New Hampshire last week.

Braintree’s team has been a formidable force this summer, remaining undefeated through regional tournament play.

Braintree little leaguers

They’ll next take on South Carolina at 3 p.m. on Thursday. It will air on ESPN.

The team’s run to Williamsport is the longest in Braintree American’s program history, and support has been off the charts, with fans packing local bars and restaurants to cheer the squad on.

Braintree arrived in Williamsport last Friday after holding a fundraiser to pay for travel and accommodations.

“We appreciate everything they’ve done. It’s awesome that the community has backed us up like this, and other towns, it’s just been incredible,” Shawn Needle, whose son plays second base, told Boston 25’s Butch Stearns.

PJ Kippenhan, whose son Owen plays first base and pitches, added, “I cannot believe the support they’ve given. It makes us want to do even better. We’re telling them how much people are behind them. The support is unbelievable.”

Braintree little leaguers

Players and coaches took part in the annual “Grand Slam” parade on Tuesday night, which marks the official start of the tournament.

The Little League World Series features 38 games over 11 days. There are a total of 20 teams participating in the tournament, including 10 from the United States and 10 from around the world.

This means Braintree will need to win three rounds to advance to the United States Champions game. If they emerge victorious in that round, they’ll square off against an international team for all the marbles in the Little League World Series final.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group