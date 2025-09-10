Braintree police officer’s gun discharges, striking a parked car

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Braintree police officer’s gun unintentionally discharged in the parking lot of the police station on Monday, with the bullet striking a parked car.

The Braintree Police Department has not released the officer’s name or rank.

Police Chief Timothy Cohoon confirmed the incident in an emailed statement, saying, “We are investigating the occurrence of an unintentional discharge by an officer in the parking lot of the police station. There were no injuries, and it remains under investigation.”

According to the department, the officer immediately reported the incident to a supervisor.

The officer’s department-issued firearm has been taken for testing as part of the ongoing investigation.

No one was injured in the incident.

Boston 25 News has requested any surveillance video and reports associated with the probe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

